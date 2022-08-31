Indonesian ambassador, Husin Bagis inaugurated LuLu's second Indonesian festival across the UAE, 'Spice Up the World'. The grand opening was held on August 22 at Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi. Bagis was welcomed by Aboobakker TP, director of Abu Dhabi and Dhafra Region.

The festival follows the opening of the sixth LuLu Hypermarket branch in Jakarta and underscores the growing connection with Indonesia as an Asian centre for LuLu's activities.

The Festival of Indonesia will run until September 5 and brings a variety product under the theme 'Spice Up the World'. It will see an impressive range of Indonesian food items, including classic instant noodles, pineapples, spices, and popular snacks such as chocolates, wafers, candies, and the famous Nabisco biscuits. Some of the best-quality tuna, coffee and easy-to-use processed sports drinks will also be on the aisles.

The festival includes non-food items such as plastic home goods and the well-known high-quality office copy paper from Indonesia. A selection of Indonesian manufactured cosmetics and beauty care products will also be available for customers to enjoy.

Bagis said: "Indonesia is pleased of the growing ties with the LuLu Group, one of the world's top 200 retail leaders. Our country has a lot to offer in terms of agribusiness opportunities, food security and manufactured goods. This promotion will highlight the huge variety and excellent quality of Indonesian goods, whether agricultural, manufactured or processed."

TP said: "LuLu Group has a strong presence in Indonesia with six hypermarkets and a major sourcing office. We strongly believe that the country represents a growing economy, and we plan to further invest in the retail and food sectors. In the next three years, we plan to set up 15 hypermarkets and a state-of-the-art logistics centre to support its country-wide operations."

