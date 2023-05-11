Chinese technology major Huawei on Thursday launched a new lineup of its flagship products, including the high-end P60 Pro, and the world’s thinnest large-screen foldable phone Mate X3.

In addition, it also expanded its tablet and laptop range with the launch of the MatePad Pro, as well as the MateBook X Pro and MateBook D 14.

The P60 Pro will be available in two premium finishes – Rococo Pearl and Black, at a starting price of Dh3,999 – with pre-orders in the UAE already including gifts worth Dh1,530.

Meanwhile, the Mate X3 will be available in green vegan leather and black feather sand glass editions for Dh7,299 with pre-orders starting on May 10 with gifts worth Dh2,430. All new flagship devices are available from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

The P60 Pro phone also boasts the highly durable Kunlun Glass, designed to withstand the rigours of daily use, and it has undergone a high-temperature nanocrystal growth process, giving it ten times better drop resistance. The Kunlun Glass is also equipped with world-class water resistance technology, ensuring the longevity of the device.

Huawei said the Mate X3 is the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with a thickness of just 11.08mm while folded and 5.3mm while unfolded. Weighing just 239g, it is equipped with strong aluminium and ultra-light carbon fibre.

Equipped with the ultra vision XMage Camera, Mate X3 comes with a 50 MP ultra-vision main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 12 MP periscope telephoto camera that supports 5x optical zoom.

“Even though our road ahead is still full of challenges, our investment in innovation will not change, nor will our determination to continue developing the Middle East and Africa markets. Huawei will never give up on overseas markets and we remain committed to high-end global brand building,” said Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer BG, Middle East and Africa.

During a media briefing, Ning pointed out that the Middle East and Africa region has the highest consideration of Huawei's mobile phones and many other products.

“Compared with 2022, the sales of mobile phones and high-end wearables in the first quarter of 2023 has grown by 50 per cent, while high-end PC sales increased by 73 per cent in 2022. Despite the challenges in the past three years, we continue to firmly ensure our investment in research and development and innovation,” he said, adding that the company invested around $23.8 billion in R&D last year, which reflects the company’s commitment to delivering quality products to its customers.

As of April 2023, the Chinese technology major operates nearly 100 Huawei Experience Stores in the MEA region.

In addition to two main flagship smartphones, Huawei launched the MateBook X Pro laptop, which is a lightweight, yet powerful device.

Weighing a mere 1.26 kg, it is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and a 14.2-inch 3.1K Huawei Real Colour FullView Display. Its Smart Conference features offer AI Camera and AI Sound to enable immersive and natural communication during online meetings.

The new HUAWEI MateBook X will be priced at Dh7,999.

The MateBook D 14 is a sleek-looking high-performance laptop that boasts a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor to handle demanding tasks with ease. It has been priced at the more economical rate of Dh2,899.

The new 11-inch MatePad comes with a 120 Hz FullView Eye-Protect Display, offering smooth viewing, responsive touch controls, and low-latency handwriting input, making it an ideal device for entertainment and creativity. It would be priced at Dh1,599.

