Landmark Group, the UAE-based conglomerate behind shopping brands Splash, Home Centre and Max, has named a new CEO for its retail business.

Kabir Lumba, who joined the company in 2004 and held several senior roles, will now oversee Landmark Retail and spearhead the company's retail business growth in key markets in Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to a statement on Thursday.

Former CEO Renuka Jagtiani will remain closely involved in the business in her capacity as chairperson for the Group. She will focus on developing the overall vision, strategy and strengthening governance.

"The business will continue to be an intrinsic part of my life. In my role as chair, I will be able to devote more effort to furthering the Group's vision and strategy, spending more time on the Group's other business verticals and exploring new business opportunities," Jagtiani said.

Lumba led Landmark Group's business operations in India back in 2004. About four years later, he moved to Dubai and held several roles, including Group Director for the retail conglomerate in the Middle East and CEO of the Group's fashion business, Max Fashion.

