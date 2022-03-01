Amazon’s Middle East rival Noon, the e-commerce giant co-founded by Emirati billionaire Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has opened its largest warehouse space in Riyadh, as it looks to tap further into the kingdom’s growing e-commerce market.

The new customer fulfilment centre, which spans more than 45,000 square metres, will cater to the delivery needs of millions of customers throughout Saudi Arabia, the company said on Tuesday.

The new warehouse is part of Noon’s strategy to expand its operations and logistics services in Saudi Arabia and is expected to boost the local economy by creating new jobs and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

“[The facility] will enable the rapid delivery of products to millions of customers throughout Saudi Arabia,” the company said.

Noon launched its operations in Saudi Arabia in October 2017, shortly after it made its debut in the UAE. The company is a joint venture between PIF and Alabbar, who also founded Emaar Properties.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

