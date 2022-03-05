UAE - Talabat UAE has reported a more than 60 per cent year-on-year increase in orders across its portfolio, which includes food, groceries, and other non-food verticals, as well as a growth of over 30 per cent in its customer base.

The platform also announced that it had over two million new app downloads registered in 2021. Talabat is today present across all seven emirates, providing over 17,000 restaurant partners on its platform with a tech solution to enhance their online reach, in addition to data and tools to scale their business while giving them access to the company’s wide logistics network and industry expertise.

In 2021, the business results were driven by a growth of over 100 per cent in non-food orders, with talabat Mart (tMart), talabat’s own q-commerce and dark store concept, witnessing a growth of more than 70 per cent in orders, and expanding its presence across all seven emirates with more than 25 stores strategically placed to meet the growing demand.

Tatiana Rahal, MD of talabat UAE, said: “As a tech company, data plays a crucial role in our growth, steering our efforts to improve our services and fill market gaps to provide value, convenience and ease for our stakeholders across our operations, and on every level. Supporting SMEs has also been a big focus for us, and we have done this through strategic partnerships with the departments of economic development in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. This is an area we are continuously looking to enhance as part of our efforts to empower business owners in the emirates.”

Rahal added that 2021 was an important year for the company, and that with growth comes an increased sense of responsibility to give back to the communities they operate in, as well as their growing fleet of riders. “It gives me so much pleasure to see how we utilise our platform for good, allowing consumers to share their appreciation to riders by tipping them, and to communities in need in the UAE and across the world through their generous donations.”

“Looking ahead to 2022, we see a positive outlook for the UAE market as the country spearheads projects in different sectors with the support of its visionary leadership. It was an absolute privilege for us to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Online Food Delivery Provider and we are excited to forge new relationships with private and public entities, launch new projects and be part of the emirates’ success journey as it continues to bolster its position on the world map,” Rahal said.

Talabat also ramped up its social corporate responsibility efforts in 2021; the organisation reported Dh2,450,573 worth of in-app donations by its customer, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021, and in collaboration with local and global entities including the Emirates Red Crescent, World Food Programme, UN Higher Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), UAE Food Bank and Dubai Culture.

