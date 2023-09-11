RIYADH — The Sawani company has launched in Riyadh its first stores under the trademark “Noug”, which specializes in camel dairy products.



The Noug store of Sawani, the pioneer company in the camel dairy sector in Saudi Arabia, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is located in the Anas Bin Malik Road in the Saudi capital.



The store will offer all Noug’s high quality products for consumers who are looking forward to benefit from the nutritional benefits provided by camel dairy products.



Noug’s store concept is considered as qualitative addition that will contribute to enriching the dairy market in Saudi Arabia, support the PIF’s strategy in activating the promising sectors in the Kingdom, as well as to enhance the non-oil local economy.



The CEO of Sawani company, Ahmed Jamal El-Din, has expressed his happiness of launching the commercial production and distribution of camel dairy products for the first time in the Kingdom.



The new Noug store will offer all Noug’s products, such as the regular and flavored fresh camel milk, butter, cheese, cream, gelato, and many other products made from camel milk.



Sawani will provide Noug’s products directly for consumers through the smart app of the new store. It will be supported with an integrated customer service before and after purchase, to answer the inquiries and comments of the public.



Jamal El-Din clarified that the launch of the new store coincides with the increased awareness of consumers in the Saudi markets about healthy lifestyles and the importance of obtaining food from natural sources.



He said that camel milk is distinguished with several unique characteristics that make it superior to other types of milk, as it contains less fat and allergens, higher levels of insulin, in addition to being a suitable option for those who suffer from lactose intolerance.



Sawani seeks, through the new Noug product line, to participate in preserving the national heritage, as camels are considered as an integral part of Saudis’ lives and the ancient history of the Kingdom, Jamal El-Din noted.



He expressed his confidence that the camel dairy sector will have a positive impact on the local economy, by raising the standards of local production systems and consolidating industrial knowledge.



It will also contribute positively by exchanging experiences to develop best operational practices in the sector, leading to establishing the supply chain for the camel dairy sector.



Jamal El-Din hoped that this initiative would contribute to pave the way for the private sector to benefit from the important opportunities it provides, and advance it to better levels in the long term.



He said that this is part of the company’s efforts to improve the capabilities of the Saudi camel dairy sector.



He added it is within the framework of its commitment to achieving leadership in camel dairy products, supporting the agriculture and food sector, and diversifying the local economy, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

