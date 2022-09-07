JEDDAH — The Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Tuesday afternoon at Al-Salam Palace here, approved the establishment of duty-free markets in airports, seaports and land ports.



The Cabinet decision permits sale, in these markets, to passengers arriving and departing from the Kingdom.



At the outset of the session, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques briefed the Cabinet on the content of the letter he received from the Chinese President regarding bilateral relations that connect the two countries and peoples and means to develop them in various fields.



The Cabinet then reviewed the recent talks and meetings that took place between officials in Saudi Arabia and their counterparts in a number of countries, with the aim of advancing relations and increase the effectiveness of collective action through regional and international organizations and groups.



The Cabinet in this regard addressed the contents of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the ministerial meetings of the G20, held in Bali, Indonesia, as Saudi Arabia highlighted its efforts in accelerating the growth of the digital economy, technology and innovation, and bridging the digital divide through strategic initiatives and projects to connect the world.



This is in addition to the great interest it attaches to education locally and internationally since education is a major driver of development and a basic right for all.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Minister of State, Cabinet's Member for Shoura Council Affairs and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed said that the Cabinet followed the development of events at the regional and international levels, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s supports everything that guarantees security and stability in Iraq and preserves its capabilities, gains and people.



The Cabinet touched on Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Arria meeting held at the headquarters of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), as it affirmed that development of cross-border terrorist threats require a rapid and comprehensive response from the international community, as they target civilians, vital and civilian facilities, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy.



The Cabinet considered Saudi Arabia's support for the two initiatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to modernize the Seibersdorf laboratories (ReNuAL2) and for Zoonotic Diseases Integrated Action (ZODIAC) as an extension of its continuous contributions to the efforts of IAEA and its initiatives aimed at developing its capabilities in a way that enhances its vital role in harnessing the atom for peace and confirms the Kingdom's positive stance towards matters related to using nuclear energy and technology and their peaceful and safe development.



The Cabinet appreciated the follow-up on drug smuggling and promotion networks, and the contribution of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, in thwarting the smuggling of about 47 million amphetamine pills.



The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Culture to hold talks with the Indonesian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology.



It authorized the president of the Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University to hold talks with the Bahraini side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of academic, medical, training and research services between the university and the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force.



The Cabinet also authorized the president of the University of Jeddah to hold talks with the Stephen Still Institute for Sustainable Transportation and Logistics at the University of Buffalo in USA regarding a memorandum of understanding on academic cooperation between the university and the institute.



The Cabinet approved an agreement between the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of Ghana in the field of air transport services. It also approved a memorandum of understanding for technical cooperation between the Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



It authorized the president of the General Court of Audit to hold talks with the Tajik side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Court of Audit in Saudi Arabia and the Accounts Chamber in Tajikistan for cooperation in the accounting, oversight and vocational work, sign it and refer the final signed copy to proceed with formal procedures.



The Cabinet approved the regulations of reconciliation committees at regions and also approved the minutes of an agreement to establish the Saudi-Thai Coordination Council and authorized the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who heads the Saudi side, to sign it.

