Saudi-listed grocery retailer BinDawood Holding has signed an MoU to receive franchise rights to open eight branches under the BinDawood brand in Qatar.

The company said in a bourse filing that it had signed a non-binding MoU with Qatar’s Regional Group Company as part of its plans to expand in the region.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

