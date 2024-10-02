Riyadh: Point-of-sale transactions (POS) in Saudi Arabia amounted to 207,724,000 transactions, valued at SAR13,392,037,000 during the period from September 22 to 28, compared to SAR11,972,276,000 for the previous week.



According to the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA’s) weekly POS bulletin, clothing and footwear recorded 6,568,000 POS transactions valued at SAR818,066,000, while the number of transactions in construction materials stood at 1,535,000 worth SAR363,148,000. Meanwhile, education recorded 126,000 transactions valued at SAR100,015,000.



Electronics and electrical appliances hit 1,180,000 transactions valued at SAR259,821,000, while the number of transactions in fuel stations was 16,844,000 valued at SAR928,067,000.



Health transactions amounted to 8,219,000 worth SAR896,293,000, and the furniture sector recorded 1,402,000 transactions worth SAR395,543,000.



Hotel transactions numbered 674,000 valued at SAR238,909,000, while public utilities transactions hit 735,000 worth SAR54,028,000.



Jewelry transactions were 233,000 worth SAR243,937,000, and miscellaneous goods and services transactions numbered 22,629,000 valued at SAR1,627,324,000.



Entertainment and culture transactions totaled 2,871,000 valued at SAR308,293,000, while restaurant and café transactions amounted to 60,038,000 worth SAR1,988,800,000.



Food and beverage transactions reached 51,867,000 valued at SAR2,146,237,000, and communications transactions were 1,667,000 worth SAR116,334,000.



Transportation transactions amounted to 2,776,000 at a value of SAR741,977,000, while other transactions numbered 28,357,000 at a value of SAR2,165,243,000.



At the city level, the weekly number of POS transactions in Riyadh reached 64,971,000 valued at SAR4,498,574,000.



In Makkah, there were 8,204,000 transactions with a value of SAR504,837,000, while in Medina, there were 8,574,000 transactions valued at SAR515,781,000.



In Tabuk, there were 4,737,000 transactions valued at SAR265,172,000, while in Hail, there were 3,931,000 transactions at a value of SAR220,908,000.



Abha saw 3,138,000 transactions worth SAR167,845,000, and Qassim had 4,824,000 transactions worth SAR322,168,000.



In Khobar, there were 4,418,000 transactions valued at SAR380,475,000, while in Dammam, there were 8,534,000 transactions valued at SAR658,715,000.



Jeddah recorded 24,141,000 transactions worth SAR1,829,690,000, and other cities had 72,253,000 transactions worth SAR4,027,873,000.