With the holy month of Ramadan less than two weeks away, major retailers in the UAE have launched massive discounts on thousands of both consumable and non-consumable products during the month of fasting.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, April 2, and Eid al-Fitr will fall on Monday, May 2, which means the UAE residents will fast from dawn to dusk for 30 days in 1433 Hijri Year.

With prices slashed up 90 per cent, some of the major retailers that have announced special Ramadan discounts include Union Coop, Sharjah Coop, Al Maya Supermarket, Amazon, Noon, Danube Homes, Pan Emirates and others.

Union Coop:

•Up to 75% discount on 30,000 products

•Dh185 million worth of product discounts to be offered during the campaign

•Items include meat, poultry, canned food, fruits and vegetables, special Ramadan products and other products

•The campaign runs from March 13 to May 3

•The 52-day campaign will run across all of its 23 branches, 4 commercial centres and online

Sharjah Coop:

•Up to 90% discount on 20,000 products

•Dh30 million allocated for price discounts

•The special offer will start one week before the start of Ramadan

•4 types of Ramadan baskets are to be introduced with prices ranging from Dh49 to Dh399

•Raffle draw for a car, cash prize, home furniture etc. to be given away in prizes

Al Maya Supermarkets:

•Up to 30% discount on a wide range of products to cater for every household's needs

•The campaign will run during the holy month

•Discount will be offered across all of Al Maya’s 50 supermarkets in UAE

•Ramadan baskets will also be introduced as part of the Ramadan campaign

Amazon

•Up to 50% off on over 30 product categories

•The 10-day campaign kicked off on March 18

•Product categories include groceries, electronics, kitchen, home, fashion, personal care etc.

•Discounts are offered on global brands such as Samsung, Philips, Black+Decker, Hugo Boss, Revlon etc.

•Addition discounts on select local banks’ credit cards

Noon:

•Up to 70% reduction in price during Ramadan promotion

•The campaign will run from March 27 to April 2

•Promotion will cover electronics, fashion, groceries, eyewear, personal care and other products

•Big brands such as Samsung, MI, Lego, Home Box, L’Oreal, Black+Decker etc. are part of the promotion campaign

Carrefour:

•Up to 50% off

•Price discount covers groceries, fresh food, smartphones, personal care, laptops and others

Danube Home:

•Up to 80% price discount

•20,000 products for in-store sale

•A wide-range of home décor and other products are part of the sale

•Up to 90% discount online till March 31st as part of Mad Red Sale

•8,000 products part of online sale

•Online prices start as low as Dh1

PAN Emirates:

•Up to 70% off

•15,000-plus furniture, accessories part of the campaign in both stores and online platforms

•Items include dinnerware, serveware, tabletop accessories, bathroom essentials, accent cushions, bedding, rugs and carpets, wall décor, home fragrances, decorative accessories etc.

Sharaf DG:

•Up to 75% discount in prices

•Items include kitchen appliances, home décor, gifting items, electronics, home appliances and others.

