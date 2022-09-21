UAE - Rahmania Mall, a shopping and leisure community destination in Sharjah, has recorded 1 million visitors between January and August 2022, thus registering a 50 per cent rise in the number of visitors compared to the same period last year.

The mall, located in the emirate's Rahmaniya suburb, offers a new model for community shopping aimed at providing comprehensive services to satisfy the needs and desires of families and individuals, said the company in a statement.

Abdullah Al Huraimel, Executive Director of New Enterprises at Sharjah Cooperative Society said: “Since our debut in March 2021, we have witnessed an increase in the number of visitors, which consolidates Rahmania Mall’s status as a one-stop community shopping mall and leisure destination."

We are quite delighted to offer our visitors a comprehensive and exceptional shopping experience" combined with integrated services and facilities. The highest number of visitors we received at the mall was between 4 pm to 10 pm,” stated Al Huraimel.

On the occupancy rate, he said 98 percent of the units had been leased, while the occupancy rate in June was 90 per cent.

“The surge in the number of customers visiting the mall is a positive trend and we expect it to continue in the remaining part of this year, especially with the expected opening of several new anchor stores in the mall. This has encouraged us to extend and broaden our services in a way that meets the needs and requirements of our customers in line with our goal to be a neighborhood mall that benefits the community,” he added.

