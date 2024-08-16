Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Jaidah Motors & Trading Co, Qatar’s Chevrolet dealership, has announced the recall Chevrolet Corvette, 2024 model, as in these vehicles the driver and/or passenger may encounter a problem fastening the seatbelt, which affects its proper function due to becoming locked in a stowed position and unavailable as an occupant restraint.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.

