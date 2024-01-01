Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for January 2024.

As per the latest update:

The price for the premium petrol has increased for January, now costing QR 1.95 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price for the Super grade petrol remains unchanged at QR2.10 per litre.

Diesel also remains unchanged, costing QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list

