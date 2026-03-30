Doha Festival City (DFC), Qatar’s leading retail and lifestyle destination known for its curated mix of coveted trends, recorded an 18 percent year-on-year increase in footfall month-to-date in March, alongside a 7.5 percent uplift during the Eid period, reflecting continued demand for experience-led offerings and reinforcing its position as a high-performing asset within Qatar’s retail landscape.

This positive performance was supported by strong sales, leasing activity and tenant performance across key retailers, with sustained visitor engagement during a period where community connection remains especially important. This reflects the asset’s continued ability to drive relevance and engagement in a dynamic regional environment.

DFC’s performance was further strengthened by high-impact seasonal activations, including the distribution of over 2,000 Eid goodie bags, the provision of 300 iftar boxes to frontline and service workers, and strong participation in community initiatives such as the Solidarity Wall, which reached full capacity within hours and was extended due to demand.Additional activations including the distribution of white flowers symbolising peace and positivity, and Mother’s Day experiences further enhanced the festive atmosphere and strengthened emotional connection with visitors.

Building on these initiatives, DFC delivered a cohesive and experience-led programme that enhanced the overall visitor journey, positioning the destination as a key hub for community connection during the season. This was further reflected in strong digital performance across the campaign period, generating 14.2 million impressions, 422,000 engagements, and 10.2 million video views, extending the reach of on-ground experiences beyond the mall environment.

Footfall growth was also supported by new openings, including the introduction of globally renowned cosmetics brand NARS, alongside reinvestment in existing stores such as Tissot, Al Shalawi Jewellery, Green Apple Pharmacy, and Sacoor Brothers, highlighting continued leasing momentum and strong retailer confidence in the asset’s long-term performance. Operational readiness remained a key priority throughout the period, with measures in place to ensure a safe, seamless and reassuring environment for all visitors, supported by coordination with relevant authorities to maintain continuity and stability.

Hayssam Hajjar, executive director – asset management, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said: “The strong Ramadan and Eid performance at Doha Festival City reflects the continued evolution of our destinations as experience-led, community-focused environments that respond to changing customer expectations. Through disciplined management, ongoing tenant curation, and a clear focus on experience, we continue to drive footfall, engagement, and spend across our portfolio.

“We remain on track with our leasing strategy, with a strong pipeline of new brands and concepts set to open this year, reinforcing the attractiveness of Doha Festival City and the confidence of our retail partners in its long-term performance. We also extend our appreciation to the Qatari authorities for their continued support, which plays an important role in enabling a stable and resilient business environment.”

Building on this strong momentum, the mall is preparing a series of upcoming events and activations, reaffirming its commitment to delivering engaging experiences for its visitors.

Looking ahead, upcoming initiatives — including the ‘Sustainable Futures’ event — will continue to align with Qatar’s stable and supportive environment, where strong collaboration between national priorities and the business community enables long-term resilience and growth.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).