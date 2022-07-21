RIYADH — People in Saudi Arabia have spent SR8 billion through 123 million transactions in a week, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced.



The statement of SAMA came during its review of consumer spending figures in Saudi Arabia during the past week from July 10 to 16, noting that spending at this time witnessed a decrease in the value of transactions by 33.3 percent.



Consumers have spent about SR1.4 billion on restaurants and cafes, SR1.2 billion on food and beverages, in addition to SR1.17 billion on other expenses, and SR838.5 million on various goods and services.



While consumers spent about SR613.6 million on gas stations, SR323.8 million on transportation, and SR670,000 on public utilities.



According to SAMA, consumers have spent SR520.4 million on clothes and shoes, SR247.03 million on jewelry, and SR221.36 million on entertainment and culture.



SR458.6 million were spent on health, SR213.6 million on building and construction materials, SR205.8 million on hotels, and SR191.5 million on furniture.



The spending on electronic and electrical devices amounted to SR165.6 million, while SR580700 on communications and SR67,000 on education.

