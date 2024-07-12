Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is implementing training programmes to enhance the camel milk value chain in Rakhyut, Dhofar.

Ahmed bin Salem al Najjar, Director at Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar, informed that FAO is currently conducting a programme to build management and financial literacy skills among camel breeders. Another programme focused on technical consultation and enhancing skills among participating women and camel owners will commence next week.

MAFWR laid the foundation stone of a new camel milk cheese production unit in Dhofar in collaboration with FAO in May. Funded by Al Jisr Foundation, the facility is poised to improve economic prospects of rural communities by promoting cottage industries and supporting camel milk producers.

Located in the Shahab Asayb area of Rakhyut, the 2,000sqm project is part of the initiative to enhance the value chain of camel milk and its derivatives by empowering women producers.

The project aims to increase local added value of camel milk and its derivatives, leveraging the health benefits of these to improve returns on investment in camel milk products.

Dhofar has the largest share of camels in Oman, approximately 60% as per 2023 statistics of MAWFR.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

