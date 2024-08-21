Travellers International, the leisure and tourism arm of Andrew Tan's Alliance Global Group Inc., is set to welcome this month the first Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill in the country at the Newport World Resorts.

Newport World Resorts, owned and operated by Travellers International, said that the restaurant is scheduled to open this month.

Travellers International chairman Kevin Tan and Ramsay, an internationally renowned and multi Michelin-starred chef, finalized the details during a meeting in Macao.

Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill Philippines at Newport World Resorts will be the inaugural offering by world-famous restaurateur in the Philippines following other restaurant concepts in major cities across the globe.

'Having personally met Chef Ramsay at The Londoner in Macao, his larger-than-life personality and our shared enthusiasm in opening one of the most sought-after restaurants in the culinary world, strengthens our position as the most multifaceted integrated resort in the country, leading the way in elevated dining experiences for all our guests,' Tan said.

Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill Philippines at Newport World Resorts will be one of the biggest restaurants in the 25-hectare property. Located on the second floor of the Newport Grand Wing, the restaurant will occupy 400 square meters with a capacity up to 100 guests.

It is expected to attract discerning diners from all over the region, given its close proximity to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

'With the full menu yet to be revealed, the team at Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill promises an exciting dining experience, showcasing British classics including Gordon Ramsay's iconic Beef Wellington, perfectly grilled steaks, fresh market seafood and a delightful array of sides and desserts,' Newport World Resorts said.

'Alongside the exciting culinary menu, Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill hosts a remarkable bar experience for its guests, offering high-end wines from around the world, sought-after spirits and expertly handcrafted cocktails,' it said.

As the pioneer integrated resort in the Philippines in 2009, Newport World Resorts serves as a one-stop, non-stop casino, hotels and entertainment complex comprising two main wings.

