In 2025, South Africa’s retail sector recorded a 4.2% year-on-year growth, while the e-commerce market is projected to hit R225bn — marking a remarkable 150% surge over the past five years.

Omnichannel strategies, powered by personalisation, customer data analytics, AI-driven recommendations, and automated inventory and storage systems, are enabling retailers to strengthen both market share and customer loyalty in an intensely competitive landscape.

Yet, while technology continues to propel progress, it also brings its own set of challenges.

At first, a centralised solution from a single vendor seems like the obvious choice. It simplifies procurement, streamlines operations and offers one point of accountability.

However, many retailers have discovered that while it’s easy to commit to a solution, it’s far more difficult and expensive to walk away from one, especially if it's not meeting their evolving needs.

Whether it’s the inability to exit contracts without significant costs, the challenge of re-skilling teams or the sheer risk to continuity, the long tail of vendor lock-in is real.

Over-reliance is easy

Vendor lock-in doesn’t happen immediately; it creeps in over time. You sign the contract, restructure the team, move key services to the vendor and standardise around their platforms.

Slowly and silently, your business becomes dependent. And it’s a very easy trap to fall into – even large, national retailers with extensive store footprints get stuck, their core systems built around highly customised, single-vendor solutions with little documentation and no internal expertise.

The problem is when they need to pivot – something that is increasingly important for modern retailers to remain competitive and relevant – they’re stuck. Responding to consumer behaviour or a crisis is slow or impossible with Internal IT teams becoming bottlenecks. Agility stalls. The cost of inaction rises.

While this is not an unusual situation, it is an expensive one. When you should be disrupting the market, your systems are instead disrupting your ability to evolve and change. And this loses you customers and stickiness and, in some cases, reputational value.

Control does matter

This doesn’t mean vendors are the problem. In fact, you need vendors to ensure your systems can scale, innovate, digitise and move at the speed of customer demand.

The real issue is how the relationship is structured — and whether you, the retailer, still hold the keys.

You need to remain in control of your own ecosystem. That means choosing open, modular systems that can be integrated or extended or replaced. It means avoiding hardcoded architectures and proprietary traps in favour of solutions that allow you to retain skills, knowledge and context.

Solutions that keep you right on the edge of real-time decision-making and market demands.

This is particularly important in South Africa, where power, infrastructure and connectivity are inconsistent and a persistent challenge. If you have a high-traffic store in Sandton, it won’t have the same requirements as one operating in a remote town with loadshedding, water scarcity and limited bandwidth.

You need a model that steps away from the one-size-fits-all mindset and instead can adapt to your unique needs at every point.

It's a hybrid world

A hybrid model combines your in-house capabilities with the right vendor partnerships so you can stay agile without losing your strategic autonomy. When your systems are modular, API ready and cloud-hybrid, you gain the flexibility to plug in new tools, test features or scale down parts of the platform without a complete rebuild.

You can prepare for, and more effectively manage, both growth and shocks.

This is even more critical today as AI becomes increasingly embedded in retail operations. The technology allows you to manage and optimise so many areas of the business, from theft prediction to dynamic pricing, but you need to retain control so you have the data, visibility and insights to make it work optimally for your business.

You have to know what AI models are being used, what data they’re trained on and how decisions are being made. If this sits entirely with a third-party, your business is potentially exposed.

And you lose out on invaluable visibility into insights around what’s driving key operational behaviours.

Owning your AI stack or co-developing it with partners who understand the local context will offer you enormous value because it ensures your data and AI architecture are trusted, explainable and adaptable.

Building resilience

The ability to operate offline, manage on-prem data, or make fast decisions is no longer optional; it is a competitive necessity, especially when every store needs to function as an independent and resilient node.

Moving into a modular, hybrid approach to technology architecture adoption and implementation ensures you are building for long-term innovation, adaptability and operational stability.

It also gives you the confidence to experiment, integrating AI responsibly, responding to local needs quickly, and making decisions with comprehensive visibility into how systems behave.

