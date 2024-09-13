Up to 144 tons of smuggled carrots and onions valued at P21 million were seized yesterday at the port of Subic in Zambales.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the smuggled vegetables were found inside five shipping containers that arrived in the country on board a Chinese vessel last month.

'These smuggled goods rob our government of revenues, pose a risk to public health and undermine the livelihood of our farmers,' Tiu Laurel said after inspecting the containers.

He was accompanied by Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) chief Glen Panganiban, Bureau of Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Yu and BOC-Subic district collector Ricardo Morales.

The vegetables were reportedly imported from China by the Betron Consumer Goods Trading, which declared the shipment as frozen fish egg balls.

Shortly after the arrival of the vessel, the BPI requested the BOC and the DA to inspect the contents of the shipping containers.

Instead of frozen fish egg balls, authorities found assorted vegetables, including 58 and 86 tons of carrots and white onions, respectively.

Import regulations require importers of fresh vegetables and other farm products to secure sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances from the BPI.

For processed food items like frozen fish egg balls, importers are required to secure permits from the Food and Drug Administration.

Panganiban said the seized vegetables would be tested for pesticide residues, heavy metals and microbiological contaminants.

If the vegetables are found unfit for human consumption, these will be destroyed immediately, he said.

