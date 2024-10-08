South Korea's original 10-inch pizza chain Eat Pizza is now finally in the Philippines.

Opening its first branch at the 2nd Floor of SM North Edsa's main mall, the brand promises a revolutionary pizza experience that transcends the ordinary, with fresh pizza in traditional and inventive Korean flavors, offered in a unique serving size that allows each person to savor the flavor they want the most.

The brand opened its first store in South Korea in 2021 and has experienced rapid growth in the country, expanding to 120 stores. It has been conquering the pizza scene in various Southeast Asian countries including Thailand and Singapore and has finally landed in Philippine shores.

'Filipinos have fallen in love with so many things Korean, including their food. Eat Pizza is a way to bring together two things Filipino foodies love - pizza and Korean cuisine - in a deliciously innovative way,' said Scott Tan, Managing Director of Scottland Food Group Corporation, the brand's distributors.

The brand, he said, "not only offers Korean flavors you love on a pizza, but the serving size is unique as well. Whether you are a solo diner craving pizza or just as a way so that everyone gets to order the flavor that they want, (the brand) offers an out of the ordinary pizza experience in every slide for everyone."

The label is truly out of the ordinary as it is made with high-protein dough which is infused with the richness of extra virgin olive oil then topped with 100% natural mozzarella cheese and the freshest ingredients. These are crafted into a 10-inch-long rectangular pizza for the ideal group bonding indulgence - so every person who orders gets to select their preferred flavors. Each serving is then baked for crunchy edges and a soft doughy center.

The Philippine branch will offer 10 pizza flavors, ranging from classic to those with a Korean twist. These include traditional pizzas like Aloha, Pepperoni and Real Cheese.

For meat lovers, there's Bulgogi on the menu or if one likes things with a bit of a kick, there are also Hot and Spicy Bulgogi, Samgyeopsal or Korean sausage. Lovers of Korean snacks would surely love to explore the flavors Sweet Milk, Sweet Corn or Sweet Potato.

Pair these with a choice of five baked sides - try the Tteokbokki with Cheese for a full Korean cuisine experience or try the Sweet and Spicy Corn Cheese or Sweet Potato Corn Cheese. Traditional favorites like Spaghetti and Carbonara are also on the menu.