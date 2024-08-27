As part of its commitment to serving food that people trust and harnessing a culture of food safety across its global operations and supply chain, the Jollibee Group has reinforced its global food safety standards and practices coinciding with the celebration of World Food Safety Day (WFSD) last June 7.

This year's WFSD, aptly themed, 'Food safety: prepare for the unexpected,' underscores the importance of being prepared for food safety incidents where there is a potential or confirmed health risk associated with food consumption. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 10 people worldwide fall ill from unsafe food each year, and over 200 diseases are caused by eating contaminated food.

Jollibee Group vice president and head of Global Quality Management Wally Mateo emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting a culture of food safety: 'We have always believed in harnessing the collaborative power of our employees, partners, and stakeholders in advocating and adopting solutions that enhance food safety in our organization. We hope to nurture these commitments further. With programs that center on proper labeling, minimizing food waste and loss, as well as food security, we aim to raise awareness on food safety issues that affect not just our stores but also the entire enterprise.'

The Jollibee Group centered its 2024 WFSD celebration on three focus areas, namely food safety, food quality, and transparency and Traceability. These focus areas are guided by the Company's global sustainability agenda, called Joy for Tomorrow. One of the three pillars under Joy for Tomorrow is on Food - to ensure the company continues to serve food that people trust.

Last June 3, the Jollibee Group organized a webinar led by BioMedix founder and CEO Claver Bundac and National Sanitation Foundation Asia-Pacific managing director Jyoti Bhasin.

BioMedix is a biotech manufacturing and distribution company that specializes in food safety testing systems, while NSF is an independent organization that facilitates standards development, product certification, testing, auditing, education, and risk management for public health and the environment.

The webinar was attended by over 1,800 participants from Jollibee Group operations and support functions, and global suppliers. The resource experts shared insights on sustainable practices and technologies in food processing and the importance of collaboration in mitigating food safety issues.

Bundac emphasized the need to integrate sustainable practices in food processing and business operations to ensure a safe and viable future for subsequent generations. Bhasin talked about how collaboration among enterprises, authorities, and consumers is crucial in enhancing food safety protocols, overcoming challenges, and reducing food safety risks.

The brands of the Jollibee Group in the Philippines, China, and Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia regions also handed out delivery safety seal stickers with a scannable QR code that contains short information on WFSD and the company's commitment to global food safety standards.

