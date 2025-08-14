Women’s purchasing power in South Africa is no longer a niche consideration – it’s a defining force in the economy. From grocery aisles to online platforms, women (especially those who are employed) are influencing spending, shaping brand expectations, and building loyalty that goes far beyond the point of sale.

To mark Women’s Month, consumer insights agency KLA used YouGov Profiles data to explore how South African women are engaging with brands in 2025.

Brand loyalty is intentional and informed

When it comes to loyalty, South African women are clear about their expectations. Eighty-seven percent agree that “loyalty programmes are a great way for brands to reward customers", 86% believe all brands should offer them, and 85% sign up when given the chance.

These figures speak to more than marketing engagement – they reveal a consumer base that is highly brand-aware and values reciprocity. For women, loyalty isn’t earned through convenience alone. It requires value in the form of discounts, personalised rewards, and meaningful perks.

Notably, employed women, a group that is more economically active, more digitally integrated, and more influential – show higher levels of participation, discernment, and brand engagement.

Convenience, digital integration, and local support matter

Eighty-four percent of South African women say online shopping makes their lives easier – a number that rises to 86% among employed women. This reflects the growing importance of digital convenience, especially in the wake of post-pandemic habits, time constraints, and ongoing safety concerns.

At the same time, 84% of women say they actively try to support local businesses – a clear indication that convenience and community consciousness are not mutually exclusive. Purchasing decisions are increasingly tied to ethical awareness, local relevance, and a desire to see small businesses thrive.

Utility meets emotional resonance

Eighty-two percent of women prefer to buy products that make life easier. But utility isn’t the only driver. Women also expect emotional connection.

In fact, 86% agree that “a gift is an expression of how special someone is.” For many women – often the default gift-givers in families – shopping is about more than function. It’s about meaning, memories, and expressing care.

Budget-smart, not budget-limited

Financial responsibility is top of mind in 2025, especially for women. Eighty-four percent say they plan to save more this year, and 82% say they’re on the lookout for discounts and sales.

Importantly, this isn’t about cutting back – it’s about making smart choices. Women want to feel empowered in how they spend, ensuring they’re making decisions that support their households, their futures, and their values.

Sustainability is a deal-breaker

Eighty-two percent of women say they prefer brands that are sustainable. This is a significant insight for businesses still playing catch-up on environmental practices. Whether it’s sustainable packaging, reduced emissions, or ethically sourced products – women are paying attention. And they expect brands to do the same.

Women know what they want – and they stick with brands that deliver

South African women are financially aware, digitally connected, emotionally intuitive, and value-driven. They expect:



- Loyalty rewards



- Online convenience



- Local and sustainable options



- Emotional connection to the brands they support



- Smart spending opportunities that align with their long-term goals

And when they find these things, they stick around.

Methodology

YouGov Profiles is a segmentation and media planning tool. With data collected daily, it provides a comprehensive view of consumers’ worlds.



- Dataset: 2025-05-18



- Population: South African females with access to the internet, aged 18+



- Sample size: Females n=999; Employed females n=820; Females receiving government benefits n=235



