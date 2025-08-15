Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has witnessed exceptional growth during the first six weeks of the festival, with retailers and malls across Dubai recording over 100 per cent average increase in consumer spending.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and running until August 31, strategic partnerships from leading corporations and citywide stakeholders has helped deliver unmatched shopping experiences for residents and visitors, say organisers.

Tens of thousands of shoppers actively engaged with more than 1,000 brands at over 3,500 outlets spanning over 100 retail destinations, marking a significant milestone for the city's summer retail sector, they said.

Driving this growth performance is the introduction of a strategic phased approach this DSS, anchored around three distinct retail seasons specially curated for Dubai’s evolving consumer landscape and peak shopping cycles. The phased retail strategy commenced with the inaugural Summer Holiday Offers that helped catalyse early-summer retail activity from 27 June to 17 July. The strongest momentum to date was fuelled by the recently concluded Great Dubai Summer Sale season, accelerating in-mall activity and transaction volumes across key retail categories by delivering the deepest discounts of the season and up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales from 18 July to 10 August.

The GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion - which featured the summer’s biggest prize draw for a life-changing AED1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol - attracted over 27,000 entries, amplifying retail engagement and footfall across participating malls and stores. Looking ahead, the ongoing Back to School season is expected to sustain momentum until 31 August, ensuring a strong close to DSS by targeting families and students with value-led retail experiences, DSS organisers said.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “Dubai Summer Surprises is not only one of the city’s most beloved annual festivals, but a key contributor of economic resilience, tourism impact, and sustained growth for the retail sector. The year’s packed programme of unmatched retail experiences reinforces summer as the best-value time to experience Dubai across every preference and price-point, ultimately delivering on our promise of a summer well spent for everyone.”

Al Khaja added: “Our refreshed structure for DSS this year - anchored around three distinct retail seasons - enables our valued partners to strategically align with consumer behaviours during key seasonal moments, helping to sustain steady engagement and footfall throughout the summer. With thousands of offers, more than 1,000 brands and over 3,500 outlets across more than 100 retail destinations, DSS continues to firmly position summer as a peak economic period for the city.”

