RIYADH - The number of point-of-sale (POS) transactions in Saudi Arabia during the period from August 3 to 9 reached 228,521,000 with a total value of SR13,680,152,000, compared to SR15,606,245,000 in the previous week.

It was revealed in the weekly bulletin released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on points of sale.



According to the bulletin, the number of transactions in the transportation sector accounted for 5,819,000 with a value of SR1,037,310,000.

The transactions in the health sector amounted to 9,862,000 with a value of SR881,566,000 while in restaurants and cafes sector there were 56,962,000 transactions with a value of SR1,752,504,000, and in baked goods and sweets sector, there were 4,928,000 transactions with a value of SR221,732,000.

In hotel sector, there were 989,000 transactions with a value of SR349,972,000, while in food and beverages sector, there were 51,976,000 transactions with a value of SR1,927,744,000, and in clothing and accessories sector, there were 8,378,000 transactions with a value of SR998,901,000, and in culture and entertainment sector, there were 3,663,000 transactions worth SR345,581,000.



The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached 15,083,000 with a value of SR1,035,612,000, while in electronic and electrical appliances, there were 1,641,000 transactions with a value of SR174,837,000, and in furniture and household supplies, there were 2,608,000 transactions with a value of SR489,296,000.

In building and construction materials sector, there were 2,447,000 transactions, with a value of SR409,450,000 while in jewelry sector, there were 293,000 transactions, with a value of SR315,067,000, and in communications sector, there were 3,458,000 transactions with a value of SR149,926,000.

In education sector, there were 161,000 transactions with a value of SR251,786,000.



The public benefits and services sector recorded 700,000 transactions worth SR47,374,000, while in fuel stations, there were 17,226,000 transactions worth SR993,775,000. In laundry services there were 2,914,000 transactions worth SR52,588,000, while the number of other transactions amounted to 39,414,000 worth SR2,245,133,000.



At the level of the Kingdom’s cities, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh reached 71,884,000 with a value of SR4,582,144,000, and the number of POS transactions in Makkah reached 9,270,000 with a value of SR578,049,000, while the number of POS transactions in Madinah reached SR9,197,000 with a value of SR545,698,000.

The number of POS transactions in Tabuk reached 4,488,000 with a value of SR234,223,000; the number of POS transactions in Hail reached 3,985,000 with a value of SR213,074,000; the number of POS transactions in Abha reached 5,130,000 with a value of SR285,038,000, and the number of POS transactions in Buraidah reached 4,982,000 with a value of SR320,796,000.



The number of point of sale transactions in Al-Khobar reached 4,399,000 with a value of SR362,230,000, and the number of POS transactions in Dammam reached 8,579,000 with a value of SR634,676,000. The number of point of sale transactions in Jeddah reached 26,498,000 with a value of SR19,089,220, and the number of POS transactions in other cities reached 20,990,000 with a value of SR878,067,000, the SAMA report pointed out.

