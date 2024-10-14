Riyadh – Neweast Company has officially launched its business in Saudi Arabia, opening its first branch in Jeddah through a partnership with Isuzu, according to a press release.

The modern facility spans 8,060 square metres and aligns with Neweast and Isuzu’s commitment to delivering enhanced services to Saudi customers.

The Jeddah branch anchors Neweast’s regional expansion strategy, as the company is set to launch branches in Riyadh and the Eastern Province this quarter.

Neweast aims to reinforce its presence by offering a comprehensive range of integrated services, supported by advanced technology and genuine spare parts.

Established in 1992, Neweast has built a strong reputation for supplying spare parts for Japanese, Korean, and European vehicles, in addition to delivering premium services across regional markets.

The company has catered to the evolving needs of its customers since entering the Saudi market in 2018.

Ahmed Juma Ahli, CEO of Neweast, stated: “Our partnership with Isuzu is a natural progression in our growth journey. This expansion aligns with our goal of providing world-class Isuzu services and benefiting from the significant opportunities arising from Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the automotive sector.”

“We are committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that extend beyond vehicle ownership, offering top-notch maintenance, aftercare, and genuine parts that reinforce customer trust,” Ahli continued.

