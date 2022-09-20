Saudi Arabia - LuLu Hypermarket's colourful "India Utsav" festival got a new boost with a grand inauguration by the Hon'ble Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry & Textiles, Mr. Piyush Goyal at the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba, yesterday. The Minister inaugurated a special campaign to promote Indian food products, millets and textiles as part of the start of 2023 - *International year of Millets"* as declared by the Government of India.



He was received by the LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Yusuffali M.A. and senior management.



Also at the “India Utsav” festival, a grand display wall of over 10,000 food products and brands grown and produced in India caught the Minister’s attention. Titled “India The Food Basket of the World” the Minister tweeted a photo of the display which went viral.



The festival has seen the launch of five new Indian brands in KSA: Vadilal, Lazza, Agro special, Everest, Govind and The Green Snack Co and special promotions on over 7,500 Indian products, ranging from FMCG to health and beauty products, fresh fruit and veg and household and fashion.



Mr. Yusuffali thanked the Minister for his presence and said the LuLu Group was honoured to serve as a bridge between India and Saudi Arabia.



"At LuLu, we have aligned our development and vision with the bilateral warmth and the economic goals of the leadership of both countries, India and Saudi Arabia, and are excited to serve as a vital economic bridge between the two countries," Mr. Yusuffali said.



With a network of food sourcing and logistics centres across India, food processing units and LuLu’s own-label food products as well as a cohort of skilled fashion buyers who showcase India’s rich textiles heritage and industry with curated fashion collections, Indian food and textiles were both centre-stage during the visit of the Hon’ble Minister.

