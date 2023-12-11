The Middle East and North Africa (Mena) out of home dining (OOHD) is projected to reach $81.82 billion by 2028.

The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, with full-service restaurants (FSR) and casual dining segment being the dominant segment owing to rising consumer’s disposable income.

Research also suggests that consumer foodservice outlets across the UAE generated Dh58.4 billion ($15.9 billion) in sales last year and this is expected to to see a nearly 50% rise in sales in 2023 and the coming year.

Given the fast growth of the industry, Wok Boyz, a renowned street style Asian food concept, is delighted to announce the opening of its newest location at Sahara Centre in Sharjah. This expansion is a significant step in Wok Boyz’s journey, bringing its unique blend of authentic Asian flavours and contemporary culinary techniques to the heart of Sharjah.

Located at Sahara Centre, one of Sharjah’s premier destinations for shopping and entertainment, the new branch will be the perfect addition to Sharjah’s thriving food scene, offering a fresh perspective on Asian cuisine that resonates with the discerning palates of its residents.

Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO of Wok Boyz, said, “We are excited to bring Wok Boyz to Sahara Centre, Sharjah. Our newest location is strategically positioned to serve the community of northern emirates, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the unique world of Wok Boyz.”

Wok Boyz has become a household name since its inception as a homegrown brand in 2017. The brand’s popularity is driven by a commitment to serve delicious Asian inspired cuisine and showcasing the theatrics of wok cooking live at all its outlets. This concept allows customers to embrace the authentic ambiance of walking through the bustling streets of Asia.

While maintaining the efficiency of a fast-casual concept, Wok Boyz sets itself apart by offering fully customizable orders to cater to individual preferences. Customers can also personalize their meals according to their dietary preferences.

Wok Boyz in Sharjah will introduce residents to their favourite street style dishes from across the far east countries including - pad thai, nasi goreng, hakka noodles, ramen etc, as well as the recently introduced extensive bubble tea menu as part of their anchor offering.

Ahead of this new store opening, Wok Boyz has ambitious plans for expansion. With additional franchise agreements already secured in international markets, Wok Boyz is poised to bring its delectable flavours and unique concept to audiences across various regions, further solidifying its position as a prominent player in the Asian cuisine fast-casual market.

Wok Boyz currently has branches in the UAE at these locations: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Internet City, Delivery Kitchen in Motor City, Mirdif City Centre and now at Sahara Centre, Sharjah.

