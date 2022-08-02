RIYADH — The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al Khorayef visited the display of Saudi Made products at LuLu Hypermarket Atyaf Mall, Riyadh.



Eng. Abdulrahman Al Thukair, CEO of Saudi Export Development Authority was also a part of the store visit.



With many agricultural products falling in the Saudi Made category, the LuLu Group has pledged its full support to use its retail presence to provide a platform for Saudi goods. The initiative will run and showcase a total of 1134 different Saudi-made products representing 127 brands. From cooking oils to sparkling drinks, cake and dessert mixes to agricultural products such as dates, Saudi farm-fresh fruits and veg, dairy and poultry products, meat and Saudi coffee, there will be a great line-up of products for customers to choose from. More recently, LuLu Group has signed an MoU with the Saudi Egg Producers’ Association to facilitate the sale of Saudi poultry industry’s eggs in all LuLu stores across the Kingdom.



The Saudi Made Program is a national initiative launched by the Saudi Exports Development Authority and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. It is a key driver in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.



“We were proud to show the range of Saudi Made products in the shelves of LuLu Hypermarket,” said Shehim Muhammed - Director of LuLu Group KSA. “By promoting Saudi Made products, we are contributing to food sustainability, to local agribusiness and partnering with Saudi’s leadership for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 growth story.” Shehim added.



LuLu also released a product booklet with all the highlighted products that align with the Saudi Made program.

