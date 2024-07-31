Not fewer than 55 milk collection centres, five across each of the 11 local government areas of Gombe State, are to be established by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

The development is an effort to tame farmer-herder clashes and harness Gombe State’s livestock potential byfacilitating the creation of herder-cooperative societies.

The disclosure was made by the State Project Coordinator, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, during a one-day stakeholder consultative meeting with the leadership of the state herders in Gombe.

Professor U.B. Abubakar said that, being part of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya-led administration’s commitments to modernise the state livestock sub-sector, measures are being rolled out to ensure herders in the state optimally benefit from their age-long business.

He said that “the creation of cooperative societies and the establishment of these centres will help maximise the milk you produce, facilitate storage for longer periods, and reduce long-distance travel with your cattle. Livestock farming is no longer an inherited business; it’s now a great investment venture that can sustain you and boost your wealth.”

The coordinator also said that for the herders to benefit from the new milk collection centres, they must group themselves into cooperatives to facilitate the takeoff, maintaining that more advantages are attached to the new centres apart from milk collection.

According to him, “Part of the requirements for these centres is for you to group yourselves into cooperative societies to make the process easier for you and the project as well.”

He added that “these cooperatives are key in executing subsequent project activities, such as the upcoming artificial insemination exercise aimed at crossbreeding improved breeds with local ones to enhance productivity.”

He further said that the centres can equally provide employment opportunities, boost quality and healthy milk, and strengthen the herders and state’s economies.

While encouraging the herders on inclusivity, Professor Bello Abubakar stressed the importance of carrying everyone along, irrespective of gender, cultural, religious, or ethnic background.

The State L-PRES Project Coordinator asked the herders to ensure they form the cooperatives in two weeks for the timely establishment of the centres.

In his contribution, the Head of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Cooperative Directorate, Sani Musa, briefed the stakeholders on the requirements for establishing cooperative societies.

He advised them to ensure the names they select revolve around diaries to meet the specific targets.

Also speaking, the state chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Ardo Chindo Abubakar, encouraged the herders to work together regardless of affiliations to make the programme a reality.

He stressed the importance of enrolling their children in schools and giving their younger ones the opportunities to coordinate and stir over their affairs for relevance and result-oriented development.

The milk collection centres initiative is part of the outcome of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s recent Moroccan mission, which focused on agriculture and investment, including livestock.

