The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to bridging Nigeria’s annual fish consumption shortfall of 3.6 million metric tons, disclosing that local fish production has increased from 1.1 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons in 2025.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ engagement forum held in Abuja.

According to the minister, the engagement came at a defining moment in the evolution of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, underscoring the government’s resolve to promote transparency, accountability, partnerships, and shared ownership of reforms in the sector.

“This engagement is not ceremonial. It is a deliberate governance tool,” Oyetola said. “The marine sector occupies a central place in Nigeria’s economic diversification strategy.”

He noted that with its extensive coastline, vast inland waterways, and strategic geographic position, Nigeria is well placed to harness maritime trade, logistics, fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, and allied services as engines of inclusive growth, job creation, and regional integration.

Oyetola said the ministry, working closely with its agencies and partners over the past year, had recorded measurable milestones aimed at positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination in the marine and blue economy.

“In the area of fisheries and aquaculture, we are deliberately boosting local fish production to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen food security.

“I am pleased to report that local fish production has increased from 1.1 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons so far this year. While this remains far below the estimated 3.6 million metric tons consumed annually, the progress reflects targeted interventions, improved coordination, appropriate technology deployment, and better sectoral planning,” he said.

The minister further stated that the Federal Government is investing heavily in the blue economy by laying strong foundations, reducing risks, improving governance, and creating a stable environment to attract private sector participation.

“As we look ahead, our focus will be on consolidating these gains, deepening reforms, strengthening institutions, expanding infrastructure, and sustaining security in the sector,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Akutah Ukeyima, said the forum was critical to positioning Nigeria’s marine and blue economy for investment, innovation, and expansion.

“We are talking about repositioning the Nigerian marine and blue economy for growth, which is critical to taking the sector to the next level.

“Many of these initiatives are already yielding results due to the consistency of the ministry. As the year comes to an end, we are renewing our efforts to build a marine and blue economy that can help turn around the fortunes of this country and reduce dependence on oil,” Ukeyima said.

The event also featured the official launch of the ministry’s go-live digital platform, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and service delivery across the sector.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

