Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to driving national food security through innovation and private sector partnerships, saying Lagos—West Africa’s largest market—must take the lead in stimulating production and strengthening Nigeria’s food systems.

The governor stated this at the Lagos Agrinnovation Summit 2.0 with the theme: ‘Thriving Systems for a Smarter Future.’

Represented by Sam Egube, his deputy Chief of Staff, the governor said that, “Innovation is at the heart of the President’s strategy, it’s at the heart of the state’s strategy and we are here to execute and to cause them to focus on this great dream to leap Nigeria forward. We believe in investing and partnering with the private sector in food systems and logistics

“We believe we are going to stimulate production. Value is always going to be driven by the market and Lagos is the biggest market in West Africa. So, we must pay particular attention to what Lagos does and how we mobilise the people of Lagos to produce for Nigeria.”

The governor said with strong collaboration between the government, private sector players, and young innovators, Lagos has the capacity to produce food on a scale that can significantly contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

He said despite the small landmass, the state has continued to stimulate innovations in the nation’s agriculture sector to boost food supply.

“If the market that determines what value is, if the market that drives how value will be allocated in the value chain, I would like to announce that you are in the right place.

“Like we saw in all the presentations, it’s not just about planting seeds and harvesting seeds, it’s about how those seeds get to the plates from the market.

“And giving Lagos unique positioning in the African continent as the largest food market, we must begin to drive the narrative, stimulate our young people to be creative and to innovate,” he stated.

Abisola Olusanya, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems in the state, in her address, said she envisaged a Lagos where no child goes to bed hungry, where food is fresh, affordable, and grown close to home.

“Where the energy that fills our markets is matched by the creativity of young people who see agriculture not as old-fashioned, but as the next great frontier.

“My vision in leading the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food systems has always been about building a youth-led, resilient and efficient machinery — where young agri-business owners, creators, and thinkers come together to form an ecosystem of innovation and enterprise that transforms how Lagos grows, processes, distributes, and consumes food.

“Because feeding a city of over 24 million people is not the work of one person or one institution — it is the work of a system, a living, breathing network where collaboration replaces competition, where innovation meets opportunity, and where small beginnings grow into lasting impact.

“The Agrinnovation club is pivotal to the “Produce for Lagos” programme, a programme that seeks to strengthen our production base, connect rural producers to urban markets, and ensure that Lagos consumes what Lagos produces. The energy and ingenuity of our youth are central to making that happen,” Olusanya stated.

Abubakar Sulaimon, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, who was the keynote speaker noted that despite the small landmass of Lagos, it has the greatest value chain for agriculture sustainably.

“The greatest value chain in the food systems happens during consumption. The value does not lie in putting seeds on the ground and pulling them out. Lagos serves over 50 million people and that is the real value. The greatest value happens when people touch the food. Agriculture does not end in the farm, it ends on the plate,” Abubakar stated.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

