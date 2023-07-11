UAE - Home-grown gold and diamond boutique Azora has started welcoming visitors from July 9, 2023.

The brainchild of UAE-based entrepreneurs Vaishali Kadecha and Sukaina Abdulla, Azora is all about showcasing jewellery that complements one’s style and makes a statement.

Kadecha has 15 years’ experience in the gold and diamond industry and is therefore in tune with the latest trends to take the world by storm. She has also helped a number of brides settle on the beautiful pieces that would be the perfect accompaniment to their wedding looks and ones that would become a part of their trousseau.

Marketing and design

Abdulla meanwhile is an 18-year veteran of marketing and design, and has dabbled with jewellery design and Gems Stones for years, settling finally on starting a store where she can focus on her dream to dazzle with her work.

The combination of their skills helped create the brand Azora, where every ornament is handpicked by the duo.

Talking about the venture, Abdulla says: “Azora is a passion project; we work from the heart and it works for our customers. Our aim is to envision, craft and create a line-up that’s unique to each customer, because let’s face it, we all want that signature look that’s just ours. We specialise in diamond, uncut diamond Polki Jewelry and 18k gold Italian designs.”

Diamond jewellery

While the diamond jewellery is a favourite with brides-to-be or those looking for that special statement piece, the 18k pieces, which are products of exquisite craftsmanship, are perfect for the fashion-forward women of today.

Kadecha adds: “Whether it’s for a bridal occasion or something to wear every day, we hope to offer our customers pieces they can fall in love with, something that stays with them in every stage of life and means something to them. We believe we have the winning formula: an eye for design and trends and an ear open to customer feedback. With this formula, we offer jewellery for the ages and for every woman of substance.”

