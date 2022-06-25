UAE - FiLLi has partnered up with Fonterra Investments Limited in the UK and Hawthorn Group Investments Limited in Canada for its expansion overseas. FiLLi has the vision to open multiple outlets in the UK and Canada in the next five years.

The first flagship store in the UK will open within the next two months on Marylebone Street, followed by openings in Luton and Leicester. In Canada, the first flagship store is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of this year in the booming city of Mississauga, in the Greater Toronto Area.

Speaking of expansion plans, Rafih FiLLi, founder, FiLLi, said: "We extend immense gratitude to everyone who has made FiLLi what it is today with their immense love for our products. We will be striving hard to serve our customers in new markets and aim to make FiLLi Tea a cult drink across the globe."

Rafih has organically opened multiple stores across the UAE in the last 18 years and is now working with selected international partners to make FiLLi and its unique Zafran Chai concept a global cult.

