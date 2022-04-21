Riyadh: The Fashion Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chalhoub Group (Fitra International Saudi Limited) to explore opportunities and enhance cooperation between the two parties.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Vice Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fashion Commission; CEO of the Fashion Commission Burak Cakmak, and Managing Director at Chalhoub Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bachar Sabbagh, it was reported today.



The MoU, which was signed yesterday, sets out a framework for the creation of leadership roles furthering nationalization in the fashion retail sector, securing commercial spaces for the display of work by Saudi designers, and providing training courses in the field of fashion, in addition to knowledge exchange of market studies, contributing to the development of work carried out by both parties.



Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission said: "The Chalhoub Group has been the leading partner for the finest international brands in the Middle East since 1955 and is one of the companies specialized in studies and reports on the consumer and the local market. Through this agreement, we will cooperate with the Chalhoub Group to provide information on the Saudi market to put it among the hands of interested and stakeholders to build projects based on reliable numbers to enhance and develop their business, stressing that the commission works hand in hand with private sector organizations to benefit the fashion sector at various levels and directions.”



For his part, Patrick Chalhoub, President of Chalhoub Group said: “We are proud to see our fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Culture expanding through the signing of this MoU today. This partnership further reiterates our commitment to play a role in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and drive forward the luxury retail sector by supporting local employment, homegrown talent and generate insights on the market and consumer. We believe that through concerted collective efforts we can play a larger role in the local communities and make a difference.”



The agreement aligns with the objectives of the Fashion Commission to enhance collaboration within the fashion sector and to spearhead partnerships with institutions, entities and individuals around the world to empower and bolster investment in the Saudi fashion sector, develop its talents and promote the Kingdom's fashion culture locally and internationally.