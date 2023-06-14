Saudi Arabia - AWJ, a Kitopi company and a leader in the F&B industry, is progressing its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The company announced three significant launches: a new Operation:Falafel location in Jeddah, the debut of SushiDo in Riyadh, and the introduction of Shawarmetna, a virtual shawarma concept, launching across Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.

These expansion efforts underscore AWJ’s commitment to bringing its diverse and innovative culinary concepts to the Saudi market. The initiative aligns with the company's strategy of capitalising on global opportunities and acknowledges the potential of the rapidly evolving Food & Beverage industry in Saudi Arabia.

Operation:Falafel (O:F), the group’s flagship restaurant, inaugurated its first location in Jeddah on May 1st, 2023. Renowned for its traditional Arabic street food served with a modern, unconventional twist, O:F offers a comprehensive menu for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery with notable delivery partners include Hungerstation, Jahez, The Chefz, To You, and Careem.

"Saudi Arabia has always been a market of immense potential for us, and we are thrilled to open our first Operation:Falafel location in Jeddah," said Mohamad Sami Ballout, CEO of AWJ. "Following our successful ventures in the Eastern region and Riyadh, we are confident that our unique concept will be well-received in the vibrant Jeddah market. With our experience in both the UAE and KSA markets, we've identified market gaps and have tailored our menus to cater to the preferences of the Saudi market."

SushiDo, acclaimed for its fusion of traditional and eccentric sushi, is primed for its debut in Riyadh, marking its entry into the Saudi market. Keeping the success of its Dubai model in mind, the brand has personalised its menu to align with local tastes. SushiDo will function as a cloud kitchen, facilitating deliveries through Jahez, The Chefz, To You, Hungerstation, Careem, and Mrsool.

AWJ is also enthusiastic about introducing Shawarmetna to the KSA market. Operating as a delivery-only shawarma concept, Shawarmetna will offer a variety of shawarma choices, including chicken and beef shawarma platters, sandwiches, bites, and appetisers. This launch continues to extend AWJ's influence in the KSA market.

AWJ's strategic market penetration and growth in KSA are rooted in its comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, gained from its experiences with Operation: Falafel and Catch22 in Dubai and KSA, with the company determined to blend traditional flavours with a contemporary edge through its innovative brands.

