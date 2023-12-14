Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Mall Company has officially inaugurated 37 shops in its branch Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa, introducing 8 new brands to Qatar for the first time. Additionally, the mall introduced “Hayyacom” program, offering discerning customers exclusive discounts of up to 50% at over 64 participating stores.

In a statement, the management of Ezdan Malls highlighted that the new brands are not just an enhancement for Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa, but a significant boost to Qatar’s retail sector. They emphasized their commitment to revitalizing the mall industry through strategic plans that bring novel brands to the Qatari market. This strategy aims to offer a distinct shopping experience that caters to diverse customer needs and solidifies Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa’s status as a premier shopping destination in the country.

The management of Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa expressed that their dual focus on shopping and entertainment has been highly effective and well-received by visitors. This approach has led to a significant 66% increase in visitor numbers this year compared to the previous year, with around 1.1 million visitors in 2023. This growth reflects the popularity of the mall’s diverse retail offerings and its range of entertainment activities for children and families.

Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa currently boasts over 124 shops, including 8 major stores, a hypermarket, 23 restaurants, and 92 retail points, all known for their varied selection and high-quality products. The mall has also been hosting various entertainment and educational events for children and families this year. Looking ahead, the management plans to fill the upcoming year with an array of events and surprises for their visitors.

The management unveiled “Hayyacom” discount scheme, offering a range of unique and exclusive discounts to Ezdan’s esteemed customers. The initial phase of the program includes a collaboration with Ezdan Real Estate Company, allowing all residential unit tenants to enjoy discounts of up to 50% at 64 participating stores, enriching “Hayyacom” program experience for all beneficiaries.

The statement outlined that in its inaugural year, “Hayyacom” program is set to benefit over 15,000 families, totaling more than 60,000 individuals. The number of program participants is expected to increase progressively, aiming to encompass a wide range of societal segments. Additionally, the program will incorporate various activities from Ezdan Holding Group, creating an appealing platform for enthusiasts of shopping and entertainment.

Among the new brands making their debut in the market is Adventureland, a leader in entertainment and gaming, promising a realm of fun, excitement, and adventure for families. Other notable stores include ASM Mart, Activato, Lewej, Atelier S.H Design, Jadore Fashion, Chicking, Sinwan, Threads, and Tasheer Visa Center.

Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa stands as an exemplary family destination for those seeking a vibrant and enjoyable entertainment experience. The mall hosts a diverse range of stores including fashion, footwear, perfumes, home and electronic appliances, among others. Visitors can relish their time there at any convenience, making the most of what the mall has to offer. Celebrating over a decade since its inauguration, Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa was the inaugural project of the group. It features 124 local, regional, and international brands. The mall is renowned for its expansive space, variety of brands, and the richness of the shopping experience, regularly hosting concerts and entertainment events, making it a premier choice for families.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

