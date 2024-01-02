Shop Qatar 2024 starts with exciting shows, offers

Shop Qatar 2024 kicked off Monday at Place Vendôme with a performance by the popular regional band Rouh Al Sharq in the presence of dignitaries from Qatar Tourism and other entities.To run until January 27, the country’s largest shopping festival will see the participation of 13 malls and shopping districts across Qatar offering a variety of activations, raffle draws, cash prizes, competitions, sales and entertainment suited to visitors of all ages.Themed “Your Shopping Playground,” Shop Qatar, in its 8th edition, blends new and innovative concepts and technologies such as novel gaming experiences, bringing the favourite characters such as Cocomelon, Bluey, Miraculous, Barbie and much more.The performance occurred on a purpose-built stage at Place Vendôme’s dancing fountains. The opening day was filled with exciting parades, influencers' meet and greet, activities, competitions, prizes and exciting announcements.During the festival, Qatar’s most popular malls will host various festivities and forms of entertainment while extending notable discounts and bringing to residents thrilling raffle draws and prizes. Raffle draws will take place every week; week one at Mall of Qatar (January 5), week two at Msheireb Galleria (January 12), week three at Place Vendôme (January 19), and week four at Doha Festival City (January 27).Prizes will include four luxury cars, exciting giveaways distributed by hosts during interactive contests, and cash prizes of varying amounts. There will be four lucky winners taking home QR 50,000 each, eight winners taking home QR 20,000 each and twelve winners with QR 10,000 each. There will also be redemption booths across malls where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers while also enjoying unique gaming experiences and capturing memories with photo opportunities.Residents can explore pop-ups of the world’s biggest toy brands at their geographical convenience. For the duration of the festival, Place Vendôme will host the incredible Barbie Dreamhouse and Barney Live Show. At Doha Festival City, kids can enjoy the Miraculous Activity Live Show while City Center Mall will be home to the Emoji Activity Corner. At Hyatt Plaza Mall, families can enjoy the Cocomelon Activity Corner, Bluey at Mall of Qatar, Fruit Ninja at Msheireb Galleria, Dart Zone in UDC and the Scrabble Activity Corner, and Al Hazm, the LOL Activity Corner. Daily parades, surprise guests, and more activities will be hosted across participating malls in Qatar.Shop Qatar-2024 partners with 13 malls. These are Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Hyatt Plaza, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Tawar Mall, Al Hazm, Msheireb Galleria, Gulf Mall, Al Khor Mall, Lagoona Mall and UDC, The Pearl-Qatar.The closing ceremony will be held at Doha Festival City which will see the last raffle draw and the announcement of the grand prizewinner. The ceremony will also hold special shows and surprise hosts that will engage with the audience.In a show of appreciation, Qatar Tourism will recognise malls and their esteemed team members in a curated ‘Mall & Retail Awards’ ceremony that will also take place on the final day of Shop Qatar 2024.Celebrating participation and creativity, the awards will recognise branding, staff, and overall customer experience.