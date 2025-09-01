As Dubai prepares for one of its most dynamic events seasons, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a premier global destination for events and business tourism.

DWTC has announced a powerful line-up for the final four months of 2025, including over 135 high-profile exhibitions, flagship conferences, and industry-defining events.

Covering a diverse spectrum from technology, sustainability, and healthcare to food and beverage, energy, construction, transport, finance, and education, underscoring DWTC’s pivotal role in driving innovation, commerce, and international collaboration.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said, “Building on our strong performance in the first half of the year, we will continue to attract international event organisers, exhibitors, and visitors, along with globally renowned events across both established and high-growth industries in the second half of 2025. The upcoming line-up of flagship events such as GITEX Global, WETEX and Big 5 Global, showcase our ability to convene the world’s most influential leaders, innovators, speakers, and key players to shape the future of the MICE industry."

“Through this dynamic calendar, we are reinforcing Dubai’s role as a catalyst for global commerce while advancing the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to position Dubai among the top three economic cities in the world," concluded Julfar.

The month of September opens with Paper Arabia (2–4 September), followed by entertainment events Comedy Mixtape 2025 (6 September) and Matt Redman Live (7 September). Next on the calendar are the global gathering of the postal industry, Universal Postal Union Congress Dubai 2025 (8–19 September), heath tech event WHX Tech (8–10 September) and bridal showcase, The Gulf Bride Show (12–18 September).

Mid-month sees an impressive roster of manufacturing trade shows - Middle East Composites & Advanced Materials Expo, ISM Middle East, Private Label Middle East, Middle East Foam & Polyurethane Expo & Adhesives Sealants & Bonding Expo Middle East, Base Oils, Lubricants and Additives Technology Exhibition, Sleep Expo, Furniture Manufacturing Expo and Plastics Recycling Middle East (all 15–17 September).

Wrapping up the month are the Sign & Graphic Imaging ME Exhibition (22–24 September), Ru’ya Careers UAE and ArabLab+ (both 23–25 September), Dubai Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 (24–25 September), MEIDAM 2025 (25–27 September), and WETEX (30 September–2 October).

October kicks off with the World Green Economy Summit (1–2 October) and education and training event, Najah Exhibition (5–7 October). Accessibility, agriculture, and finance feature with AccessAbilities Expo (6-8 October), AGRA Middle East and The Forex Expo (both 6–7 October). Technology takes over mid-month with return of megaevent GITEX Global (13–17 October), the world’s largest tech event, showcasing innovation across AI, fintech, health tech, and smart cities. For the latter half of the month, the focus moves to healthcare and HR, with The International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition, Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2025) and Healthcare Future Summit 2025 (all 21–23 October), and HR Summit 2025 (21-22 October), with the month’s line-up culminating in the beauty and wellness showcase, BeautyWorld Middle East and Wellness & Spa Exhibition (27–29 October).

November starts with Gulfood Manufacturing (4–6 November), the region’s leading F&B processing showcase. This is followed by GESS – Global Educational Supplies & Solutions, and Paperworld Middle East & Gift & Lifestyle Middle East (both 11–13 November) alongside World Tobacco (11-12 November). The month also features ICOM 25 – 27th International Council of Museums (11–17 November) and The Mining Show (17–18 November), alongside Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, International Apparels and Textile Fair (both 17-19 November), Vision Plus Expo (17-18 November), and Food Safety Conference 2025 (18-19 November). The building and construction sector rounds out the month with Big 5 Global 2025, Windows Doors & Facades, GeoWorld, HVACR World, and LiveableCitiesX and Future FM (all 24–27 November).

In December, DWTC will host the 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery (1–5 December) and Automechanika Dubai (9–11 December), the region’s largest automotive aftermarket event. A cluster of trade shows closes the season, including Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, China Home Life, and International Appliance and Electronics Show (all 17-19 December), before Jewellery & Bride Arabia (18–21 December) ends the DWTC 2025 events calendar.