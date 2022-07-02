UAE - The 25th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) kickstarted on Friday with a first-ever 25-hour sale.

During the opening weekend of July 1-2, the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem and Al Shindagha hosted a sale offering deals on big brand fashion lines, electronics and kids' wear.

According to Visit Dubai, the 25th-anniversary deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent were on offer from 10am to 10pm on July 1. The sale will continue on Saturday, from 10am to 11pm.

Nadia Hassan, a Moroccan expatriate and a realtor in Dubai, await the discount season to go on a shopping spree. “Being a real estate sales executive, sometimes I must meet multiple clients every day and my wardrobe should have all the essentials to suit the requirement of my daily routine. So, whenever I find a sale coming up, I prepare myself to buy everything that makes me look presentable.

“Every discount season I spend about Dh5,000 on shopping. I get dresses, cosmetics, footwear, and accessories which are used for about six months,” added Hassan.

Anurag Tiwari, a sales executive at an insurance firm, shops only during discounts for his family and friends back in India. “I travel to India every six months and have to take something for my folks, which I buy during the sale,” said Tiwari.

“This is what is one of the best privileges living in Dubai. Whenever my folks hear about a sale in Dubai, they request me to shop for them,” added Anurag.

Mohammed Athar, a resident of Barsha, said that he would make the most of this 25-hour sale. “I made a shopping list a few days ago. I have shopped half the list and the remaining will be done tomorrow.

“I was amazed by a few brands offering huge discounts even on new arrivals like summer wear,” added Athar.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has been at the heart of Dubai’s summer season for a quarter of a century, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading shopping and entertainment destination across the world, and contributing to the growth and evolution of the retail sector in the region.”

Fuad Sharaf, managing director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “The DSS is a key event in our annual calendar as visitors gather from around the world to celebrate and enjoy incredible promotions. We remain committed to contributing to Dubai’s tourism and retail sectors by hosting first-time experiences that attract residents and tourists.”

