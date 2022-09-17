UAE - Appleheads in the UAE rushed to buy the latest iPhone14 and its variations as the devices hit the shelves on Friday.

One guy, Osama Azhar, went all out and bought 10 phones.

“My whole family, we are loyal fans of Apple,” said Azhar, who was among the hundreds who went to the Apple store at the Dubai Mall during the launch.

“We find iPhones very easy to use compared to all the other phones," he added.

The Dubai resident said his family buys new phones every year and, this time, they decided to splurge on iPhone 14.

Despite his big order, he didn't encounter any glitch with Apple's reservation system, he said.

“As soon as the process began, I signed up for the devices. It was fairly easy and straightforward, and I was able to book the number of devices I wanted.”

Unlike many others who waited hours outside the store, Azhar said he had only waited 15 to 20 minutes.

Several people waited for over four hours outside the Dubai Mall store to reserve and get their hands on the new devices. However, those who had paid and reserved online earlier had a separate queue that allowed them to enter the store according to the timeslot that was available.

Osama said he was a complete Applehead who owned every device that the company had launched. His family, though, is yet switch completely.

“They own some non-Apple products,” he said. “But that should gradually change.”

All iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices at the Dubai Mall store were either reserved or sold just 45 minutes after sales began. Those wishing to buy the new phone can expect to wait several weeks or choose to buy from resellers at a premium.

