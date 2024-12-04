Dubai Duty Free has recorded sales of US$1.94 billion up to the end of November, and it is on course to hit its target in excess of US$2 billion for the year.

The airport retailer finished the month of November with sales of US$205.67 million, making it the fifth-best month ever with previous records set during the operation’s anniversary month of December when sales are traditionally high. The 30th November set a daily sales record for the year at US$8.46 million, while 29th November was the third highest of the year with sales of US$8.24 million.

Commenting on the strong performance, Dubai Duty Free, Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi said, “I am very happy with the sales performance in November, which was against tough trading conditions including the sales in boutiques for the major fashion brands being lower than last year and refurbishment projects in the Arrivals shops in all three terminals. We have had a major focus on driving sales in recent months, and I am pleased with the huge effort made to reduce the gap between the budgeted spend per passenger and actual spend.”

"Thanks to the continuous effort of our entire team, I look forward to another great month in December as we head into a busy holiday season and expect to close the year with excellent results," he added.

Perfume sales reached US$362 million, representing a 10% increase over 2023. Gold sales increased by 2% over the same period last year with sales amounting to US$194.57 million while Electronics came in fifth place with sales of US$134 million.