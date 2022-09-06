Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free has recalled 2,000 of its laid off workers, as sales doubled to more than $1 billion during the first eight months of 2022 on the back of high passenger traffic.

Total turnover for the January-August period jumped by 104% to $1.06 billion, placing the retailer on track to reach the $1.6 billion target by the end of the year, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Traffic at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport has picked up this year, with passenger recovery estimated close to 70% of pre-COVID levels. This has resulted in higher sales for the airport retailer.

Sales generated from departing passengers at the two airports, which account for 88% of total sales, posted an 115% increase over a year ago, reaching $927 million. Terminal 2 departure sales were up by 59%, while sales across all Concourses also grew significantly.

"We have had a fantastic year so far and I am pleased that we have recovered over 80% of our business from January to August, whereas the passenger recovery is about 67% of 2019 levels," said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

"We have now recalled almost 2,000 of our laid off staff and our current staffing levels are getting closer to the pre-COVID figures," he said.

Dubai Duty Free's workforce has now expanded to 4,407, which includes 58 new Emirati recruits.

Popular products

The bestsellers during the first eight months of the year were perfumes, liquor, gold, cigarettes/tobacco and electronics.

At least $186 million worth of perfumes flew off the shelves, registering a sales growth of 89%, while liquor sales reached $168 million, accounting for 16% of the total turnover.

Travellers snapped up $106 million worth of gold, registering a sales growth of 181%, as well as $98 million worth of cigarettes/tobacco, up by 9%. The value of electronic goods sold reached $81 million, up by 79%.

Fashion merchandise registered $130 million in sales, more than tripling the previous year's $41 million.

According to McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free is heading into a busy sales period for the last quarter.

"And with the upcoming FIFA World Cup starting in November, this will further boost traffic to Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) which will handle an additional 30 return flights to Doha during the World Cup," he said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

