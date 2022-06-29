Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, signed an agreement with Bapco Tazweed, the local provider of petroleum products and complementary services in the kingdom, to build the first petrol station within its upcoming integrated city.

The petrol station will be spread over a 4,000 sq m area, located in close proximity to Souq Al Baraha and overlooking Marassi Al Bahrain.

The new station, which will have 6 petrol pumps, can serve 12 vehicles at one time; in addition to various other facilities including an automobile service station, as well as a number of retail stores and ATMs; designed to provide integrated services to all visitors.

The station represents a key addition to the wide range of services and facilities provided by the recently-completed Souq Al Baraha project to the residents and visitors of the community, said the statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

Souq Al Baraha includes commercial and recreational facilities within a traditional atmosphere embodying the authentic Bahraini heritage, it stated.

Since Ramadan, Souq Al Baraha has welcomed the visitors in a soft opening to enjoy shopping in stores and shops owned by distinguished brands from Bahrain and the Gulf as well as global trademarks that were attracted to the project which is operated and managed by Seef Properties.

"At Diyar Al Muharraq, we maintain a keen focus on offering a variety of services and facilities that effectively meet the needs of our residents and visitors alike. We strive to elevate their daily lives by providing an integrated community that includes all of the lifestyle requirements of today’s day-and-age," said the CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi at the signing ceremony held in the company headquarters.

It was attended by Engineer Jassim Al Shirawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bapco Tazweed, Engineer Khalid Al Tayyar, General Manager of Bapco Tazweed, in addition to a number of key officials and executives.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Bapco Tazweed to build the city’s first petrol station, which will be a key addition to Diyar Al Muharraq’s line-up of facilities, strategically located to provide facilitated access to all parts of the city," stated Al Ammadi.

"This comes in line with our aim to create a future ready-fully integrated city in order to contribute to further diversifying the National economy in line with the achievements of the 2030 Vision," he added.

Al Shirawi said the agreement marks a distinguished moment in the history of the company as it is a firm step towards our company’s goal to work in close cooperation with the private sector in order to develop and build gas stations in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Nogaholding, and support of Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, Minister of Oil and Environment, to continue to boost investments in oil and gas sectors in the kingdom."

He also lauded the management at Souq Al Baraha for their cooperation in pursuing this key project.

Al Tayyar said the Bapco Tazweed move comes in line with its aim to establish petrol stations across all areas in the kingdom. "This petrol station will serve Diyar Al Muharraq’s residents and visitors, as well as those living in nearby areas; which will accommodate different types of fuel including Super, Mumtaz, Jayyid and Diesel, in addition to providing various complementary services," he noted.

"The station will also help enhance residents' amenities while relieving pressure on other gas stations in the surrounding area. We will continue to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s citizens, residents and visitors; with strategically located petrol stations that they can easily access, wherever they are," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the core family values of the Bahraini society. It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).