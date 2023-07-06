Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) has announced comprehensive renovation activities at its Reef Mall, in Malkiya, including a full schedule for its rollout.

A key retail destination, Reef Mall was built on a 45,000 sq m area and comprises a range of retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, children’s play areas, and ample parking.

The refurbishment will include visual enhancements, such as repainting of walls and the addition of a wall cladding system as well as replacement of the floor tiles, and renovation of the ceilings.

It will also encompass upgrades to safety systems such as replacement of the CCTV system, fire alarm system, and the installation of a new firefighting sprinkler system, said Edamah in its statement.

According to Edamah, all facilities are set to be renovated, and new lighting and air conditioning installed.

As part of its commitment to serving local communities, Edamah said the renovation will enhance the mall’s appearance and create a more comfortable customer experience for people living in Malkiya and its surrounding areas.

It will elevate Reef Mall, which was set up in 2010, into a shopping destination, with greater focus on safe, supervised, children’s activities, it added.

Edamah is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the country’s leading property developers.

