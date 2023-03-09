PHOTO
World's tallest hotel, residential tower: 10 of the highest skyscrapers coming to Dubai
The emirate currently has over 25 buildings higher that rise higher than 300m – much more than any other city in the world, a report notes
March 9, 2023
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.