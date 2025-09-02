Bahrain's Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has announced the start of construction and renovation works on 300 housing units as part of the first phase of the Muharraq City Development Project.

The scope of work also includes major upgrades to infrastructure and public services on these projects coming up within the mega city.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi confirmed that land preparation for the 239 properties acquired in designated neighbourhoods has progressed according to schedule, with development already underway at completed sites, while preparations continue for the remaining plots.

This comes following the recent meeting of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister with top officials at Riffa Palace to review the latest progress on the Muharraq City Development Plan, reported BNA.

Prince Salman reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to implementing the Royal Order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, aimed at preserving Bahrain’s historical and cultural identity through the restoration of iconic sites, including the Isa Al Kabeer Palace and Muharraq’s neighbourhoods.

He also highlighted Muharraq’s significance as one of Bahrain’s oldest cities and a centre of rich heritage and emphasised the importance of preserving its cultural landmarks while fostering community revival.

At the meeting, Prince Salman reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of the Plan, noting that the success of the Plan rests on sustaining momentum and strong teamwork to achieve its goals, said the BNA report.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving cultural and heritage landmarks in conjunction with the kingdom's evelopmental efforts, it added.

