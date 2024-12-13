Qube Development, a leading international real estate developer, has announced the launch of off-plan sales for Arisha Terraces, a new residential development located in Dubai Studio City.

The third project of Qube, Arisha Terraces features 419 modern units, spanning across four low-rise buildings, 122 different apartment layouts, and a range of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Inspired by the Arabic word for 'pergolas,' Arisha Terraces draws inspiration from natural surroundings, incorporating eco-friendly practices, said the developer in a statement.

This includes solar panels on the roof to reduce energy consumption, costs and trim service charges, as well as filtered and drinkable tap water in all units and common areas, reducing plastic waste.

The low-rise buildings also feature a communal hydroponic rooftop garden where residents can grow fresh, organic produce, it added.

According to Qube, Arisha Terraces fosters a social environment, housing a two-level community centre that serves as a social hub, complete with flexible co-working spaces, for remote professionals, alongside a cosy cinema lounge, a library, and a communal kitchen.

It also features a central courtyard that is designed as a multifunctional space for sports, relaxation and social gatherings, including BBQ and fire-pit zones, along with wellness amenities such as a rooftop padel court and an indoor/outdoor gym and yoga studio, it stated.

Leon Kolflaath, Project Director of Arisha Terraces, said: "It embodies the concept of 'genuine living,' offering a truly authentic and sustainable home experience. This project blends exceptional design and high-quality craftsmanship with a strong sense of community."

"Located within Dubai Studio City, Arisha Terraces provides more than just a place to call home, it fosters a lifestyle centred on authentic experiences and a close-knit community," stated Kolflaath.

"With a focus on premium finishes and meticulous attention to detail, it is designed to meet the needs of young families and professionals, offering a harmonious balance between modern convenience, well-being and a deep connection to nature," he added.

