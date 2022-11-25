UAE - Omniyat, a leading luxury real estate developer, has launched its new architectural masterpiece, Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Designed by Foster + Partners and managed by legendary hospitality brand Dorchester Collection, Orla offers a bespoke lifestyle steeped in style and sophistication situated on a beachfront plot at the apex of Palm Jumeirah’s crescent.

The luxury property enjoys a privileged position situated on a 29,000 sq m plot, with uninterrupted 270-degree views stretching from Dubai’s sky-scraping skyline to the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai features 86 exclusive two- to four-bedroom residences, three magnificent sky palaces and one of the largest mansions on Palm Jumeirah, boasting exceptional elegance and refinement. Each residence is adorned with oversized terraces and double-height ceilings (up to 6 m) and decked with European appliances.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Omniyat, said: “Our development philosophy is to create iconic, best-in-class projects through collaborations with industry luminaries. Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is a signature property like no other that represents the epitome of style and will set the new standards for uber-luxury real estate.”

Orla is the fourth Omniyat development in Dubai to be managed by Dorchester Collection and was conceived and designed to attract clientele with a discerning taste, accepting nothing short of the world’s finest luxuries.

It was inaugurated as part of a memorable launch event onboard one of Europe’s largest mega yachts. The event, which hosted VIP guests, was attended by senior executives from Omniyat and featured a performance by Elissa, one of the best-known artists in the Arab world.

Christopher Cowdray, CEO of Dorchester Collection, said: “We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Omniyat through more residential projects. Orla, our fourth project with Omniyat, will reimagine the property sector both in the Middle East and globally. It will be an iconic landmark with Dorchester Collection’s renowned hospitality offering.”

Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, features world-class amenities, including a private, resident-only 300 sq m beach club; a large infinity, temperature-controlled outdoor pool; a private cinema; a state-of-the-art fitness centre; a business centre with two meeting rooms, a boardroom and a multi-functional events space; and library and cigar lounges; among others.

Amjad continued: “When it comes to introducing high-end luxury properties that surpass all global standards, Omniyat has built an enviable portfolio of uber-luxury properties designed to cater to the refined needs of affluent investors. Dubai’s leading global position on the real estate map makes it the de facto destination for the ultra-high-net-worth community seeking unique projects that would further elevate their lives.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).