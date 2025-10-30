UAE - MAIR Group, a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, has signed a sale and purchase agreement for a land plot located in Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island, with a transaction value of AED85 million ($26 million).

The deal comes as part of MAIR’s asset optimisation programme, through which the group continues to unlock added value from non-core assets and redeploy proceeds toward higher-yielding growth opportunities.

