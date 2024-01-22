Anax Developments, a subsidiary of Anax Holding, has made its foray into Dubai’s luxury real estate sector with the launch of Vento Tower.

The development, designed to herald a new era in luxury living, has a total investment value of AED470 million ($127.96 million) and is the company’s first real estate venture.

The project, slated for completion in Q4, 2025, comprises 225 luxury residences - fully furnished and equipped studios and one bedroom apartments.

Sprawling over 19 residential floors, residents are welcomed via a five-star hotel style lobby, with 24-hour security and a fully-fledged concierge service.

Vento Tower stands as a pinnacle of contemporary living, boasting avant-garde spaces and top-notch amenities.

The oversized apartments include private balconies designed according to individual unit plans that have panoramic views of Business Bay, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai area. Moreover, the apartments come fitted with a Smart Home System featuring Bosch and Siemens, allowing residents to control a host of amenities such as lighting and cooling. Each apartment also includes branded kitchen fixtures, including smart refrigeration, a dishwasher and contemporary cooking appliances.

Vento Tower’s apartments range in size from 472.86 sq ft for a studio to 1,208 sq ft for a one-bedroom apartment.

Residents can take advantage of several innovative features, including a co-working space, an open-air cinema, a state-of-the-art gym and steam room, a sauna and a swimming pool.

Vento Tower is extremely well connected – just minutes away from malls, the metro, Downtown Dubai and the beach.

Satish Sanpal, Chairman of Anax Holding, said: "Our vision with Vento Tower is to set higher standards for the luxury real estate landscape. The tower is an elevated living experience, making it perfect for upwardly mobile urbanites, and investors looking for a solid investment in one of Dubai’s best areas.

Prices for a studio at Vento Tower begin at AED1.2 million and it offers a 30/70 payment plan option.

